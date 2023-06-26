Fire Country season 2: An unavoidable story question

We do think that it’s probably clear at this point that we’re excited to check out Fire Country season 2 on CBS, no matter when it comes out. How can we not? There are so many interesting stories that we want to see played out and yet, the question remains 1) what they will be and 2) how they will be presented.

Some major arcs right now are obvious, with the biggest one being Bode being behind bars. The reasoning for him being there is pretty obvious: He thought it was a good idea to sacrifice his future for the sake of Freddy. From a story standpoint, it also made some sense for the writers to do this. After all, they have spent so much time establishing Three Rock as a huge part of the series; if Bode gets out, how much of the crew will we still see? Both firefighting teams have been set up as important.

While this is not a question that has to be answered now entering season 2, at some point it will. What will the creative team decide? Eventually, we hope that Bode finds his way out of prison and when that happens, it would be nice if the character finds a way to pay his own experience forward. We could see him both being a professional firefighter and then also an adviser or guide to help some inmates in the program. We don’t necessarily think that the central idea behind the story has to change all that much. It mostly comes down to whether or not Edgewater is going to continue to live in both worlds.

Hopefully, some more Fire Country season 2 details will surface later this summer — for now, the top priority remains hoping that the writers’ strike gets resolved. If this happens (pay the writers what they deserve!), then we can start to get some more insight on what lies ahead.

For now, let’s cross our fingers and hope for some victories! So many characters have already gone through a lot of hardship…

