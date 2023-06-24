Fire Country season 2 premiere: Is a time jump necessary?

As we get ourselves more and more prepared to see Fire Country season 2 on CBS, there are of course a number of interesting topics and things to ponder over. What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, that’s as simple as wondering about a possible time jump.

After all, consider this — there is a case to be made where you set the premiere a very short amount of time after the finale, given that we think a lot of people would start fighting immediately for Bode, regardless of whether or not he wants them to. However, at the same time you can argue that some of these arguments took some time to get any traction and if there is one unfortunate thing that we know already about the legal system, it is that a number of things associated with it tend to take a rather long time.

There’s another component to all of this: Season 2 of Fire Country may not premiere until at least November, and it’s possible we are left waiting until 2024 depending on the writers’ strike. Does this make a time jump necessary?

In some cases, we would argue that the answer here is “yes.” However, that was before we consider that this show doesn’t have a bunch of young cast members who are going to look radically different than they did at the end of season 1. Even with a long break between seasons, we don’t think it’s going to require them to adhere to any one story.

For now, we would just say to keep your imagination open to any possibility. Hopefully we get a season 2 before long, but the writers need to be paid what they deserve first. That is essential to anything that is coming up.

