Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Will we learn it this summer?

Is there a chance that we could learn a Fire Country season 2 premiere date at some point this summer? We know the demand will be there. As for whether or not we’re actually going to get it, that’s an entirely different story.

As so many of you know already, we are at a pretty unprecedented time within the TV industry — or, at least the past 15 years. The 2007-08 season was the last time that we had an extended writers’ strike like this and for now, there is no clear end in sight. This is the big reason why we don’t have a premiere date for the Max Thieriot drama as of yet, and it remains to be seen if we are going to be getting one over the next couple of months.

For now, we remain optimistic, but we say that mostly because the summer is a long time. We already know that season 2 won’t be starting in the all-familiar launch window of late September / early October, and we have already accepted that. Late October or November seems like the best-case scenario, and if the strike does end over the next month or two, we tend to think by the start of September, we’ll have an official date announcement.

Just go ahead and remember this: CBS wants to get a premiere date out there. That way, they can start advertising! We just wish that this same enthusiasm was there when it comes to agreeing to what the writers are asking for, as their requests are reasonable and we would like nothing more than to see everyone back at work again. It doesn’t feel that unreasonable, right?

Remember this — it’s around this time when writers are at work producing scripts. Because the strike is delaying that, filming will also be delayed a proportional amount of time. We’re not in a situation where where the cameras will get rolling right away the moment the strike is over.

