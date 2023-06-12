Fire Country season 2 premiere: Bode’s emotional state

We know that there are a lot of different components to think about when it comes to Fire Country season 2 over on CBS, but let’s talk a little bit about a certain state of mind here, shall we?

In particular, let’s talk a little bit more about Max Thieriot’s character of Bode. Where is his head going to be over the course of the first episode back? We know that he will physically still be in prison most likely following the shocking decision he made in the finale. He did what he thought was right in working to get Freddy out, feeling responsible for his release being pushed out.

Do we think that Bode regrets this choice? Hardly. He did something that was selfless for someone else he really cares about, and we do tend to think that this is by and large indicative of the sort of person that he is. We don’t really think that there is anything eating him up inside when it comes to this decision.

However, mental health is an important discussion going on in the world today, and we do really hope that these upcoming episodes do give us a chance to dive a little bit further into what’s going on with this character as he still is behind bars. He’s tried to push away Gabriela, and who knows how much he is reaching out to his family? We could be entering the premiere with Bode at one of the lowest points in his life.

Is there another light at the end of the tunnel? In the wake of admitting to being a drug addict (which he actually isn’t), we do wonder what that could mean when it comes to another parole date. Is he going to have another chance to get out anytime soon? That feeling of hopelessness could be front and center for him.

