Fire Country season 2 premiere: The Bode story we need

We doubt that it is lost on anyone at this point that Fire Country season 2 is still a long ways away from premiering. Would we love to see it in the near future? Absolutely, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.

With that in mind, let’s spend a moment here instead thinking about what the story could be. Or, to be a little more specific, what we hope the story could be. Remember that at the end of the season 1 finale, Bode made a huge sacrifice for the sake of Freddy — taking the fall for something he didn’t do. However, the consequence of this is pretty severe, since it now means that he will probably not be getting out of prison at any point in the near future. This is a hard pill for him to swallow, and we wish that there was some way to think that things will get better for him in the near future.

Well … let’s talk about that for a moment. After all, we do tend to think that there is something that the show could do in order to make the season 2 premiere all the more compelling. By the time the episode ends, we need to have some measure of hope that we’re going to see the character find his way out of this. Otherwise, we tend to think that the story is going to be a little too depressing. Maybe it is not something that Bode finds out himself, but Gabriela / someone else on the outside determines that there is a way to help him.

Let’s make it clear that Max Thieriot’s character doesn’t necessarily need to get out of prison in the premiere episode. However, we do think that it’s important that he starts to take a few steps in that direction. Otherwise, there is a chance that things steer a little too much in a particularly depressing path.

Fingers crossed, the writers get paid what they deserve soon and with that, we’ll get new episodes at some point in the fall.

