Fire Country season 2 spoilers: A look at Gabriela’s love life

As so many of you know, Fire Country season 2 is going to be coming onto CBS at some point, even if the premiere date is still TBD.

So what can we say about the future right now? Let’s just say that things remain a little bit complicated on when production starts due to the writers’ strike. However, there are still a few different things we can talk about here. Take Gabriela’s love life. Is she really going to stand by Bode, after he basically told her to forget about him amidst his shocking decision in the finale? For now, we do tend to think that she is going to keep fighting for him as long as possible. However, we also recognize that there are some other things to take note of at the moment. The longer this goes on, the more difficult things could be.

Also, remember that Kyle still seems to be around — is he going to try and work something out with her? Well, speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Stephanie Arcila had to say about what her character’s future could hold:

“I think what Gabriela will do right now is take some space. I don’t think she would jump into something right away. Even in a moment in her life where she has no control over everything that’s happening, she will do her best.”

Ultimately, let’s just say that we are going to be seeing things play out over a long period of time. We don’t think Bode’s imprisonment will get better right away, but we still think that Gabriela will fight for him! Maybe it is blind faith, but we’re not going to be giving up on her at some point in the near future.

