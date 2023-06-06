Fire Country season 2 premiere: Will Bode have any hope?

As we do get prepared for the Fire Country season 2 premiere on CBS, no matter when it may be, there is one word to possibly describe it. We know that we are gearing up for an emotional chapter of this story, and there is no real way to get around that.

After all, just consider for a moment what we’ve already seen thanks to the season 1 finale! Bode now finds himself in this terrible position where he is still in prison, even if it was a choice of his own doing. He thought it was a perfect way to correct a wrong for Freddy, and we don’t think that he is going to sit back and feel any regret when it comes to that. However, he may still struggle with the notion of where he is and how he got there … and may even be losing hope. He’s also got this devastating secret now about what he did or did not do and he’s lying to everyone about it.

Is there any hope at all for the guy? Don’t be shocked if in the season 2 premiere, we find Max Thieriot’s character in a really dark place. We do think that this could lead to some bigger discussions about how to help him, and relationships will pick up in a fraught place. Are Vince and Sharon visiting him? What sort of work is he doing?

We do hope that if there is any guiding light for the character moving into season 2, it is Gabriela. She was more adamant than anyone about not believing what Bode was saying, so she may be the most important character of all heading into the premiere. She could help to pick Bode up if he is down, and she may also prove rather valuable in ensuring he continues to fight. Also, she could encourage others on the outside to do the same!

Now, let’s hope that the Fire Country premiere ends up airing this fall, and that the writers are paid what they deserve soon to make that happen.

