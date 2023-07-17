Hijack season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Ready to land?

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+ we are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 1 episode 5 — are you ready to dive into what lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off by saying the following: This could be one of the most intense episodes that we’ve had a chance to see so far, and no doubt that is saying something! It seems as though we are closer than ever to the plane actually landing, but it is also clear at present that nothing is 100% as it seems. This is a direct consequence of the hijackers still trying to figure out the next stage of their plan, which could mean that cover of medical attention (which they do still need) in order to ensure that they can get away after all of this.

Want to get some more details about what’s next? The synopsis offers up one clue:

“Sam tries to convince the hijackers to land the plane. A list of demands reveals the dangerous organized crime gang behind the hijacking.”

Meanwhile, a sneak preview over at Decider makes it clear that there is some communication between the air and the crew on the ground to land the plane, which we think Sam has some influence in at the moment. He realizes that the longer they are in the sky, the more dangerous the situation becomes. Sure, on the ground no one is fully out of the woods, but at least there are more options! For now, he just has to hope that some of the air-traffic control folks think that the situation is resolved enough for the hijackers to escape, even temporarily, without hurting anyone else. They can be arrested after that.

As for why they are doing all of this in the first place, it has a lot to do with a prisoner release on the ground. Once again, this may be a case of the authorities deciding to give in to demands now in the hopes that there can be a resolution later on.

