Hijack season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Will the plane land?

As we approach Hijack season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, are we getting closer to closure? Are Sam and the passengers actually going to find their way to some element of safety?

We don’t exactly think that we are breaking new ground here when we say that we are rooting for them. They’ve thrust into a near-impossible situation due to no cause of their own. Idris Elba’s character is not some action hero — he is an everyman who just so happens to have some negotiation skills. That is the only thing helping him out in the air, and he will have to rely on both that and the abilities of those on the ground to be able to make it through this current situation.

So what can we say about what lies ahead in episode 5? Well, we expect this storyline to be centered more around the ground, ironically, than ever before. That is because some officials now know the reason for the hijacking — it has to do with people who are currently imprisoned. If they can offer some assurances that these people will be released, it is possible that the hijacking will end and the passengers will be saved.

Here is the problem, though, with that line of thinking — there is almost no guarantee that the hijackers will be free if the plane lands properly. They have to know that their fate is prison themselves. This is why we cannot rely on them to behave in any particular way. We do imagine that Sam can make some inroads in episode 5, especially if the hijackers are distracted by events on the ground.

With that being said, Hijack is a seven-episode series. We don’t exactly think the plane is about to land, so we do not advise entering this episode with this sort of expectation at all.

