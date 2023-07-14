Hijack season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A surprise connection

As we get prepared to see Hijack season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, of course we imagine there will be more surprises. How could there not be? The Idris Elba show has a wide array of twists and turns, and we tend to think that things are going to get even crazier from here on out.

So what can we say in particular right now? Well, there may be a twist that is coming up in a rather unexpected way. According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine referencing star Idris Elba, there are two characters aboard that flight who have a rather surprising connection — one that has not been revealed at the moment.

Our hope as we move forward here is that this connection will be revealed and beyond just that, we’re going to have a chance to see some really fantastic conversations as a result. Maybe there are a few more twists coming up as a result of this!

In the end, the big thing that we know at the moment is that Sam has his work cut out for them and then some. Remember that on the ground, we’ve learned that the reason for the hijacking has a thing or two to do with prisoners. Will they be released? That negotiation is going on in one part of the world; meanwhile, can Sam use any of this as a distraction to help?

We are prepared for a few jaw-droppers and, of course, a great performance from Elba. There aren’t a lot of thrillers out there like Hijack. It is a little bit of a throwback to what we had in the heyday of 24, when it felt new and was different from anything else out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Hijack, including some other information on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hijack season 1 episode 5?

How do you think it will lead into the rest of the series? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







