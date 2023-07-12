Hijack season 1 episode 5: Will the demands be met?

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, we are going to have a chance to check out Hijack season 1 episode 5 next week. What’s there to be excited about? Well, quite a bit! Just think about it like this — we do now have a better sense of why the plane was hijacked in the first place.

If you zoom in on that letter in the envelope close to the end of episode 4, you’ll be able to detect a fairly clear number of demands wedged in there. These do at least a reasonably good job of laying out that this is all about getting prisoners released and if that doesn’t happen, hundreds of people die in the war. What we’re left with now is a situation where those on the ground have to communicate with those in the air almost in real time and show a willingness to get things done at a rapid pace that is not really reflective of how they typically work.

What we are trying to say here is that Idris Elba’s character of Sam maybe looking at an almost-impossible situation here. How can you be really confident that some work is going to be done in time to satisfy the hijackers? At most, you have to hope that some conversations could come in that serve as a distraction so you can regain control of the aircraft.

We do anticipate that on some level, episode 5 will be the most political one we’ve seen so far of Hijack … largely because that seems like the most realistic option. We will need to some more from those on the ground trying to find a solution — and then also, seeing if the hijackers themselves can hold true to their plans.

After all, remember that Sam is not John Wick. He’s not going to be able to fight all of them to save the plane. If he is going to find a way to turn the tide, it will be thanks to his social skills. For now, that is where you should direct most of your attention.

