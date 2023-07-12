Hijack season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Less Than an Hour’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 1 episode 5 — so what can we say about it? The title here is “Less Than an Hour,” and this is going to be one that makes some significant progress in the main story. Is there a chance that we are going to see Sam find a way to actually land this plane? Sure, we mean this metaphorically … but also literally at the same time. We may not be at the end of the season yet, but we are certainly entering the home stretch. Things have to get more intense from here on out, so prepare yourselves accordingly.

To get some more details all about what’s next, go ahead and check out the full Hijack season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Sam attempts to convince the hijackers to land the plan. A list of demands reveals who’s behind the hijacking.”

Just on the basis of what is in here, it does feel like we’re going to learn more about the larger story in here than we have at any other point so far this season. We are psyched to see a lot of major twists but, at the same time, Sam may not have a lot of time to dwell on who is responsible for the hijacking. He has to find a way to focus first and foremost on the matter at hand. There are a lot of action-packed moments ahead but remember that Idris Elba’s character was not pitched here to be some sort of action her. Instead, this is all about social skills and strategy. He’s a smart guy, and we will see how things play out in the end.

One thing we can say with confidence right now is pretty simple: We are fully invested in this narrative. Who knows what is coming up next?

