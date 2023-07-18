The Bachelorette episode 4: Did Charity eliminate Brayden?

There are a lot of things we could speculate about entering The Bachelorette episode 4, but one matters most of all. Did we just see Charity decide to eliminate Brayden?

For the past couple of weeks, most of Bachelor Nation has wanted nothing more than this moment, and for Charity to wake up and see the light. However, we’ve also come to realize watching these shows that this sort of thing has to happen on the lead’s terms. If she sent him out too early, it could be something she’d later regret. The most important thing, frustrating as it may be sometimes for viewers, is that she figures this out for herself. She has to, even if it is a pretty difficult thing to watch at times.

What we knew entering tonight was that Brayden was going to be a part of some sort of confrontation. Also, she came close to sending him out last week and taking that rose back! It felt like the writing was on the wall for him … but that could’ve also been the show just trying to trick us.

Well, here is the reality of what actually happened tonight — and it wasn’t as dramatic as it seemed at times. Brayden did end up leaving, and it came after a conversation with Charity where he admitted that he just couldn’t get there with her. He is the most controversial guy without a doubt this season, but his ending, at least as we saw it, was almost ho-hum.

Well, here is the twist

Brayden ended up coming back! Just when it seemed like he was gone for good, he turned back up right at the end of the episode.

Related – Did you hear the big names about The Golden Bachelor earlier today?

Entering tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 4, what did you expect to see Charity do?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







