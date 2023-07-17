Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Impact of latest strike

We already knew that Cobra Kai season 6 was going to be delayed due to the writers’ strike, so what does the news about SAG-AFTRA mean?

If you haven’t read a lot of news over the past week, here is what we can tell you at present. This union for actors is now officially striking alongside the WGA for writers, which means that for the first time in over 50 years, both parties are on the picket lines. Productions all over the globe are shutting down, and there is not much of a timetable as to when they will be starting back up.

So how is this going to impact the final season of the karate comedy? Well, it may not directly in a manner that you would first assume. The original plan was for Cobra Kai to start filming right around the time that the writers’ strike began and with that, the tone was set that cameras won’t start rolling until a new agreement is reached. Even if some scripts are ready, the producers of this show know that sometimes, you need to make changes on the fly. Continuing to film episodes under these conditions would be a challenge and ultimately could hamper the story.

Given that it is widely expected that actors will come to an agreement on a new deal before writers (mostly because studios / networks will likely prioritize them), we don’t think the actors’ strike will directly impact Cobra Kai in the way it does some other shows. Until the writers have a fair deal, nothing else matters. We do still think there’s a reasonably good chance you will see the remaining episodes at some point in 2024 — that will likely be the case even if both of these strikes go on for months.

We honestly don’t care so much when the remainder of the series returns. The most important thing to us is that we get some sort of proper conclusion and great moments along the way.

Related – Check out some of the latest Cobra Kai season 6 news now courtesy of Tudum

When do you think we are going to eventually see Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







