Cobra Kai season 6: The cast set the stage in new video!

As so many of you out there more than likely know already, Cobra Kai season 6 is absolutely coming to Netflix! Not only that, but it is going to be the final chapter of the saga. If you’re feeling a little bit emotional about that, we understand.

Luckily, every tease that we’ve received so far seems to suggest that the cast and crew are going to show no mercy in giving you the most epic batch of episodes we’ve seen. We’re just going to be waiting a while to see them.

Today during Netflix’s big Tudum event, the streaming service did share a new video of the cast (see here) from the table read for the final season. Typically this happens right before the start of filming, but this is where things get weird. Not only after said table read the writers’ strike kicked off and since then, everyone has been at home, waiting for a chance to return to work. Hopefully, the members of the WGA receive a deal soon that meets their very reasonable requests — that way, everyone can get back in the dojo!

Our hope for the time being is that we will have a chance to get more Cobra Kai at some point during 2024, though there is no formal premiere date at the moment. While this may be the end of this particular chapter of the story, we do still get the sense that the producers would like to do something more in this world. Given that this particular series is so popular on a global level, why wouldn’t a spin-off be considered on some level? Just think about all of the fun possibilities that there are out there to explore — we are expecting more action, more comedy, and of course nostalgia.

Returning to the world of Daniel and Johnny has been nothing short of a joy. We’re going to miss it.

