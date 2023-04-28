Cobra Kai season 6 photo: What’s the current progress?

Cobra Kai season 6 is coming to Netflix, with the bittersweet part of the equation being that it’s the final season. Do we think that the remaining episodes will be action-packed, epic, and hilarious? Sure, but that doesn’t mean that we want the show to end!

For now, we just have to take advantage of whatever little teases we can get, and that includes a new behind-the-scenes photo of the writers working behind the scenes.

If you head over to the link here, you can see an image from executive producer Jon Hurwitz on Twitter that shows the creative team working hard to make sure that the final season is a success. Production is not underway as of yet, but hopefully, there will be some more news on that in the months to come.

While there aren’t a lot of confirmed season 6 story details out there at the moment, there are a few different things that we can probably assume. Take, for example, the idea that the show is going to give us more karate competition — there was talk of an international tournament at the end of season 5. There may be development in some key relationships, and we can’t forget that John Kreese is now out of prison. We don’t exactly think that he’s going to spend the rest of his days in hiding.

When will these episodes start streaming on Netflix?

There isn’t a lot of confirmed information out there as of yet, but our hope is that we’ll have it back at some point in early 2024. Of course, we’d love it beforehand, but we know that there is a lot to be done and Netflix shows in general do tend to come out later than anyone expects.

When can you expect to see Cobra Kai season 6

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

