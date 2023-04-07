Cobra Kai season 6: Ralph Macchio on spin-offs, show ending

If you are excited to see Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix down the road, we understand that there is a bittersweet feeling attached to it. Everyone is excited for what is next, but then there is also that prevailing fear that this will be the end of the road.

Or, is it? This is the funny thing when it comes to the karate franchise — it has lived on for decades, and there may be a chance that it lives on even still. In a new interview with Deadline, star and executive producer Ralph Macchio notes that Cobra Kai has already had a fantastic run, but nobody wants to overstay their welcome and it is best for the show to go out on a high point. He also strongly infers that there may be something left for some of the characters within this world.

What sort of spin-off could we eventually see? Of course we’ve got some questions about that, but we could easily see one of the younger characters going off to college and working to preserve the legacy of everything that they’ve learned. That would also allow for some fan favorites to come back here and there.

Macchio also notes in the interview that he has yet to see a script for the final batch of episodes and filming has not begun; however, he does have a general sense of how things are going to end up. He does sound excited, so as long as that is the case, so are we.

When will the final episodes premiere?

That’s the big question and while it would be awesome if we were to see them at some point this calendar year, we’d also be somewhat surprised. We still think, after all, that we are months away from filming and even when all of that is done, everything has to be edited together and that is a pretty enormous task in its own right.

So long as we get more Cobra Kai within the first half of 2024, we’re going to be excited at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

