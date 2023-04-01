Cobra Kai season 6 premiere spoilers: A time jump ahead?

Given that Cobra Kai season 6 has yet to even start filming over on Netflix, it’s rather tough to have a lot of news to share. However, we do at least have a good sense of one thing in advance here: Precisely when the first part of the final season will be set in the overall timeline.

In a new post on his official Twitter, executive producer Jon Hurwitz confirmed that the start of season 6 is going to begin about one year after the season 2 finale. Basically, everything from seasons 3, 4, and 5 took place in just 365 days! That is absolutely insane, and it also just goes to show how eventful the lives of some of these characters can be.

Thanks to this tease, we can feel rather confident that there is not some huge time jump at least in the early days of the season; whether or not we get something more later remains to be seen. It’s good that we aren’t leaping forward too much, given that there are two major plots we want to see further examined.

1. The international tournament – This was alluded to throughout the end of Cobra Kai season 5 — now, Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang have a chance to take their students to an even more prestigious venue. That is, if they ever find a name for their newly-shared dojo.

2. John Kreese’s escape from prison – We don’t exactly think that he can go back to being a sensei in the way in which he used to, but we do think that we’re going to be seeing him make his presence felt in a big way.

When are you going to be seeing Cobra Kai season 6 premiere?

Hopefully, at some point over the first few months of 2024, but it really all depends on when production starts and beyond that, when Netflix wants to put it on their service. No matter when that is, let’s hope the show goes out with a bang.

