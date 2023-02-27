Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Show EP gives progress report

As we start to prepare ourselves for a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix, why not analyze further where things stand? There is a ton of great stuff to look forward to when it comes to this show, even if it’s clear already that we will be waiting a while to see what’s next.

Without further ado, though, why not hear from one of the powers-that-be? Show executive producer Jon Hurwitz was kind enough to conduct a Q&A session on Twitter and through that, we learned at least a couple of things about where things currently stand.

First and foremost, he indicated exactly where the writers are in planning out the story:

We started the Cobra Kai S6 writers room two weeks ago. Love spending time with this brilliant and hilarious group. It’s like we never left. So many great ideas flowing. You’re all in for a treat.

Hurwitz hinted that the show may continue to film at least something outside of Georgia, but whatever that is remains to be seen. (Season 5 did, for the record, hint that an international competition could be coming.) He also noted that it was an internal decision to end the show, and this is not a case of Netflix telling them that they had to wrap things up:

Netflix didn’t tell us it was the last season. We told them it was the last season. We’ve always wanted to end Cobra Kai on our own terms and we are grateful we have the opportunity to do so. But that doesn’t mean we’re finished with the Miyagiverse. We love this world.

So when will it air?

Hurwitz said nothing to make us think it will be coming soon, so we continue to feel that 2024 is the most likely scenario here. Since the show doesn’t take a large amount of time to edit compared to some other series out there, we do think the first few months of the new year are at least possible.

Related – Are there any potential delays coming up?

When do you most want to see Cobra Kai season 6 premiere over on Netflix?

Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some further insight. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







