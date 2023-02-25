Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Fear of any delays?

Are things going to be reasonably stable on the road to a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere over at Netflix? If you are concerned about any potential delays, we do understand — and there are some reasons for that.

After all, the biggest one is something that a lot of TV fans in general may be concerned over: A looming writers’ strike. It is possible that late this spring, we could be set up for another event similar to what happened back during the 2007-08 season. There are some big issues in the industry that need to be worked out, and that could end up impacting a number of big shows across the board.

Of course, the big question here is how many of them would impact Cobra Kai and its upcoming final season and on the surface, it may end up reasonably unscathed. Of course, there is an asterisk that comes along with that.

Because of the timing of the season 6 renewal, the good news is that the scripts for the final season could be ready to go before a writers’ strike even happens. That’s the positive. However, there are also contracts expiring in the summer for both SAG-AFTRA and the Director’s Guild of America; meaning, that actors and directors may also have a lot of power even after the WGA deadline. If there are strikes with any other organization, that could mean delays — hence, the asterisk. Writers’ strikes have become more notable because of the aforementioned 2007-08 event, but there is a lot to be aware of. Everyone deserves to be paid their fair share, so we just need to exercise a little bit of patience and keep all of this in the back of our minds.

For now, let’s just be hopeful that everything works out and we will see season 6 premiere either at the end of this year, or in the first half of 2024.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 6 on Netflix?

When do you think we’ll see it? Share right now in the comments, and come back to score some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







