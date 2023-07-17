Tough as Nails season 5: Did Cheryl leave the competition?

Tonight, Tough as Nails season 5 delivered one of the most physically challenging overtimes this season. Was that a problem for Cheryl?

For the second straight episode, we saw the contestant in the bottom two — and she was faced with a big decision. She’s already injured and with that, Phil Keoghan warned her that taking part in this challenge (per the medic) could lead to a major aggravation. She is a part of the team competition even if she loses the individual one, and a further injury could make things so much harder for her team.

Yet, she still made it clear she wanted to compete. Hats off to her for being resilient, but she also knew what she was getting into the moment that she entered the fray versus Akeelah. She wasn’t going to be able to move anywhere near as fast as her, so she’d have to be smart and strategic.

Of course, the moment that we saw her slip off the balance beam right before the show cut to commercial, we thought it was over for her. That didn’t happen. She got back up and kept fighting, claiming that the fall looked worse than it was. She still had a chance to move forward in the competition.

Related – Get some more news on the next Tough as Nails episode

What do you think about the events of Tough as Nails season 5 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming your way soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







