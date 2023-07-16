Tough as Nails season 5 episode 6 spoilers: An explosive challenge

Tough as Nails season 5 episode 6 is going to be coming to CBS on Friday night. So what can you expect over the course of it?

Well, one of the things that we’ve really seen this season is that the producers are working to deliver different sort of challenges week in and week out, and that is about to happen all over again here! This time around, you will see a potentially explosive individual challenge where detonators are involved. There is a bit of irony that this is coming out around the same time as Oppenheimer, no?

Anyhow, to get a few more details now all about what to expect here, go ahead and check out the full Tough as Nails season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Boom or Bust” – The crews take a trip to the quarry where the contestants face the most explosive individual challenge ever when they must install 20 detonators, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Friday, July 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Anyway, we are entering a point in the competition now where things are going to get all the more serious and in the end, isn’t that exciting? We do love how there is a certain amount of unpredictability this season, as some of the eliminations that we’ve seen so far are ones that we would not see coming in advance. It is a reminder sometimes that you can never judge a book by its cover, or think that any one contestant will automatically be good at a challenge that is put in front of them.

Sure, some of this is about physical strength, but it’s also then endurance, intelligence, and skill. You have to be able to focus under pressure!

(Photo: CBS.)

