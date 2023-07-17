The Bachelorette episode 4: Will Brayden be eliminated?

In just a matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 4 — does that mean that Brayden’s elimination is finally here? Well, there is some evidence that it could be the case … with operative word here being “could.”

Based on the previews we’ve seen so far, it looks as though Charity Lawson could be considering sending him home — and it could be pretty darn dramatic, as well. We’ve seen clips already of her sending someone out in a pretty less-than-ordinary fashion, just as we’ve also seen clips of Brayden getting really heated with one of the other guys. At a certain point, it feels like Charity is going to see this side of him and at the end of the day, that’s going to be it.

So the question that we have right now is pretty simple. In the event that this is the final episode for Brayden, does that mean the end for him in all of Bachelor Nation? For us personally, we tend to think that this is going to be the case. We know that controversial contestants do often find their way over to Bachelor in Paradise for some sort of redemption arc, but can there really be redemption for this guy? Brayden can’t blame some of his words or actions on editing, especially since a lot has to do with his demeanor and tone.

Also, if he is a part of Paradise, remember that it would film before this season even aired all the way through. That means he wouldn’t even have the self-awareness of knowing how he came across on the show. Isn’t that a recipe for disaster in a lot of ways?

