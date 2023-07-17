Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: Impact of new strikes

What are we looking out for at the moment when it comes to a Chicago PD season 11 premiere date? What has changed over the past few days?

Well, if you have not read a lot of recent updates, let’s just answer that with “a lot.” For the first time in more than fifty years actors have joined writers on strike, and we can’t sit here and say with confidence that there is any apparent end in sight at the moment. We are going to need some patience, mostly because we understand that delay for traditional fall TV is all for a good cause: Preserving the future of creative talent within this industry.

So is the new SAG-AFTRA strike going to delay the show further? Not necessarily. This is where we remind you that as of right now, no scripts for Chicago PD season 11 have been written. The top priority for now has to be making sure that there are stories for the cast to act out, and everything is going to be on hold until then. The new deal for the actors may actually be worked out before the writers, but even if it is, it will not matter at the end of the day.

If there is no WGA contract by the end of next month, we’ll start to be pretty confident that we are not getting more Chicago PD until we get around to early 2024. The biggest thing that we’re waiting for right now is for NBC to come out and release their “new” fall schedule, since at some point, they will have to indicate that they aren’t going to have their previously-planned scripted shows on the air anymore. We don’t think they are looking forward to revealing this, mostly because it represents both them and the other networks all failing to get a deal done.

