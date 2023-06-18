Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: Will we learn it this summer?

We know that with each passing day, we are at least inching closer to Chicago PD season 11. However, this does not allow us to escape the ever-constant reminder that we’ll be waiting a good while to see it.

As so many of you know at this point, a writers’ strike is currently making it increasingly tough for us to know exactly what the future is going to hold here for this cast and crew. Typically at this point in the year, the writers are already at work. However, that’s not happening now and there is no clear end to the strike in sight. Could NBC and the other networks do something to end that? They sure could, and it’s been rather frustrating that we haven’t seen that as of yet!

With all of this being said, we are still cautiously optimistic that we could see a resolution to the strike this summer, which means in theory that the network may announce some sort of premiere date. If they do, though, it won’t be anywhere close to the typical September start. The more likely scenario is that we see the show back when we get around to late October or November, but that’s only if things get resolved rather soon. The start of filming typically happens mid-July, but it’s going to be later this time since some scripts need to be in the can soon.

This delay will, eventually, also trickle down to the overall episode count. As we’ve said before, it’s pretty unlikely that we’re going to see the same 22 episodes we’ve had in the past. At this point we’d be lucky to get something within the 18-20 range.

