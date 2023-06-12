Chicago PD season 11: What premiere needs to address

While we prepare for the Chicago PD season 11 premiere on NBC, why not discuss further the story? What do the producers absolutely need to include in order to bring the story to the highest possible level? Like you would imagine, there are a few things worth discussing here.

First and foremost, let’s focus here on the cliffhanger, mostly because this is the #1 thing that the producers HAVE to look at. Are we going to see Ruzek make it out alive?

Not only do we think that the first episode after the hiatus needs to focus on this subject, but they have to hone in on it almost at the very beginning. We don’t think that you can go longer than four or five minutes without giving us some sort of update … and for the record, we almost 100% expect that we are going to have a chance to see Ruzek still out there.

After all, just consider the fact that he and Burgess have evolved so much over time, and we think that we’ve only recently gotten the two to a spot that a lot of people have been wanting. Why in the world would you want to change something with them now? We certainly don’t think that anyone would be happy about that.

(Yes, we are also saying this with the knowledge that there have been a number of devastating twists over the years, and we still think more could be coming.)

When are we going to see the show return with more new episodes?

Well, our hope here remains that we’re going to have a chance to see it at some point this calendar year, but so much of that is going to be due to what happens with the writers’ strike. Here is your reminder that the writers deserve everything that they are asking for and then some.

