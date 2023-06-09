Chicago PD season 11: Hope for the long-term future?

If you were concerned at all that Chicago PD season 11 could be the final one for the show at NBC, let’s just share something that may give you the slightest bit of hope. After all, it does appear as though the network is a little more eager to keep the series around — and maybe a lot of their other series in this similar 10:00 p.m. spot.

If you recall, many months ago there were some concerns that the network was looking to ditch 10:00 p.m. entirely in an attempt to try different cost avenues. So has anything changed since that time? It’s really more of a situation of what Jeff Bader, President of Entertainment Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, is able to say say. Here is how he commented to TVLine on the subject:

“As far as we’re concerned, we are laying out schedules for the future that include the 10 o’clock hour.”

This of course does not guarantee a Chicago PD season 12, but we do view this as a situation where in the event where the show does end, it won’t be because of a timeslot. Also, we can’t see it going anywhere. It draws great ratings, has a loyal following, and beyond all of that, executive producer Dick Wolf tends to keep his shows fairly on-budget. We don’t think that this is going to cause any sort of cost catastrophe, so we wouldn’t be altogether worried about that.

For now, just worry about all of the events that we saw on Chicago PD itself, and that includes whether or not we are going to see Adam Ruzek killed off following the events of the finale. We know that this show loves to find a way to make us anxious so with that in mind … mission accomplished? We don’t know what else can be really said about that.

