Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: Will we learn it in June?

As we get into the month of June, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Chicago PD season 11 premiere date? Are we going to learn that news soon?

It probably goes with saying at this point, but we certainly would like to get more news on the series in the very near future. Just think about that big cliffhanger! We still cannot say whether or not Ruzek is okay, but we are crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

Unfortunately, we are also probably going to need to cross our fingers for a while when it comes to getting more news on the future of Chicago PD. There is no defined premiere date yet, and we doubt that we are going to learn a lot more when it comes to the future soon. Why? Consider the writers’ strike. Typically NBC announces premiere dates in June or July, but that is pretty unlikely at the moment. You are going to need to be patient as the WGA hopefully get much of what they’re asking for. It is going to take some time for that to happen, and there’s no guarantee a deal is struck this month. This means that we could be waiting until October, November, or even later to see some traditional fall shows. With that, it also will cause us to have to wait longer for the announcement.

If there is one bit of advice we can give everyone right now, that’s rather simple: Just keep sending the writers as many good vibes as possible! The networks, studios, and streaming services do have the power to end this sooner rather than later. They just have to come to the table.

Hopefully, Chicago PD will kick off production still at some point this summer and soon after that, we will get to learn a little bit more about Ruzek’s fate.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD, including more news on Ruzek’s future

Do you think we’re going to get some more Chicago PD season 11 news over the course of June?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







