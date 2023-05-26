Chicago PD season 11: Is Adam Ruzek returning?

As we prepare to see Chicago PD season 11 on NBC down the road, let’s just ask the question on everyone’s mind. Is there a chance that Adam Ruzek will be coming back?

If you saw the end of the season 10 finale, then we understand the desire fully to scream at the TV. Wasn’t that as crazy a cliffhanger as you’re ever going to see? We certainly think so! This was a bold, crazy, and shocking conclusion to the story, and now we have to wait to learn about Patrick John Flueger’s status.

What we can say for now is that the longtime series regular has not confirmed a departure; as a matter of fact, he has yet to speak out at all beyond just a post online plugging the end of season 10. We do think that’s intentional, since the idea of a cliffhanger like this is to keep you guessing.

Since we didn’t see Ruzek draw his last breath in the finale, we’ll continue to say that we feel somewhat hopeful … even though we probably won’t feel 100% better until we see the premiere.

The hard thing with this philosophy

It’s rather simple: Having to wait months in order to get answers. The writers’ strike will likely leave us waiting for a while longer to see the start of season 11 production and even when cameras are rolling, we may still be waiting to learn whether or not Ruzek is still around.

It goes without saying, but we obviously want to see the character back around. With that being said, though, we think it is pretty darn important that there are consequences to what happens. Just like with Burgess, he shouldn’t just pop up totally fine in the premiere after all he has gone through.

