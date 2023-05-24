Chicago PD season 11 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following tonight’s big season 10 finale, what can we say right now when it comes to a Chicago PD season 11 premiere date at NBC? Is the police drama 100% coming back?

Well, let’s just start things off here by saying the following: Absolutely you are going to be seeing more of the show! Just like the other two entries within the franchise, this one is coming back for another batch of episodes. If NBC has it their way, we certainly do not think that we are going to be seeing this story go anywhere in the relatively near future.

Now, let’s move over to the next big question here: Trying to determine when this show is actually going to be back. At the moment, the earliest in theory you could see the series back is September, but that feels almost impossible at the moment. The writers’ strike remains ongoing and for now, we tend to think that production will probably start a little bit later than it typically does. October or November feels like a more realistic start time, and that is provided that the networks and streaming services step up to the plate and ensure that we have a chance that we see some episodes sooner rather than later.

As for what we’re hoping to see in terms of the story moving forward, that’s not an altogether complicated thing to list off. We know that this show has a rhythm of compelling cases and also personal sideplots, and we have a really hard time thinking that this is ever going to change so long as the show sticks around.

When will we get some more news on all of this?

Well, let’s just say that you could be waiting a good while longer! If we are lucky, perhaps it is possible that we’ll have a chance to see something more when we get around to the summer.

(Photo: NBC.)

