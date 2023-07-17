Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Over the course of this past week, not much has changed when it comes to our desire to want more of the show.

Unfortunately, the same can be said for the show’s future status, as well. The crime procedural remains off the air tonight, the rest of the summer, and possibly most (if not all) of the fall. The one thing that has changed since the last Monday update on the show is that SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike. That means that actors and writers across the industry are both picketing together for the first time in over 50 years, and while we’d love to say this could lead to the studios taking action, nothing is confirmed on that as of yet.

In general, it seems like the AMPTP, the governing body of studios and networks, seems to be okay with the idea of just dragging their feet on all of this. That is unfortunate, given that everything the actors and writers are asking for seems perfectly reasonable. However, this is where we are.

The situation that we are now in with the show’s future is this: If there is at least no deal for the writers by late August, it is hard to imagine NCIS coming back this year. It takes several weeks to get any sort of scripts together for actors to film. The SAG-AFTRA strike could technically on a little bit longer, but we actually think this will be the first of the two unions to strike a deal. From the standpoint of optics, we don’t think the studios want big-name stars protesting them … though we think that writers should be treated equally. We’re just talking here about historical context.

If you are worried that NCIS will be canceled during this process, don’t be — it is one of the most-watched shows of the past two decades. It isn’t going anywhere! The hard part is just going to be waiting for what’s next.

Related – Check out some other discussion on NCIS season 21 now

What do you most want to see coming up when it comes to NCIS season 21?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







