Secret Invasion season 1 episode 6: The mystery of the finale

Just how much are the folks at Netflix keeping the Secret Invasion finale under wraps? Well, let’s just put it this way: Not even some of the actors involved have a sense of how everything ends.

Remember here — this is Marvel! Just about everything when it comes to this story is on a need-to-know basis, and we have another reminder right now of how not everyone needs to know. Take, for example, Dermot Mulroney. Speaking to TVLine prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, he was honest when asked to set the stage for the finale, which streams on Disney+ a week from Wednesday:

To be truthful, I haven’t seen it. And I haven’t even read all of the pages because I only ever saw the ones that had Ritson on it. I know what the elements are going to be, so I guess you could safely say you can expect one of those sequences where each of the storylines are culminating and they’re cutting back and forth, Godfather-style. They’re all coming to a climax. But again, I didn’t see all of the pages!

Do we think that some cast members know the full story of the finale? Sure, but we’re talking here about Samuel L. Jackson, who rather has to given that this show is largely about Nick Fury. The secretive nature of this show is one of the reasons why no spoilers end up coming out. With that being said, it does feel pretty clear that Fury will survive — it has already been out there that the character is appearing in The Marvels and by virtue of that, what happens here is inevitably going to play a major part of that movie.

For now, we just hope that the rest of Secret Invasion is as strong as what we have seen so far. Also, that everyone is able to stop Gravik one way or another.

