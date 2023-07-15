Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5: Will Gravik die?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5 on Disney+, why not have a larger conversation about Gravik?

At this point, doesn’t it feel pretty solidified that we are looking at the Big Bad of the entire series? This is a powerful Skrull capable of self-healing, and also apparently eliminating a number of people close to Nick Fury. We already know that Maria Hill is gone; the same could be said for Talos following the events of episode 4. This is a formidable adversary, but also seemingly marked for death in other ways.

So is episode 5 going to be the time when Gravik hits the end of the road? You can 100% make that argument, but here is where we remind you of the following: Secret Invasion is a six-episode series. Do you really think that the folks at Marvel are going to eradicate this character before the finale?

We don’t think that this is going to be some incredibly big hot take here to say that we are probably going to be seeing Gravik make it to the finale. After all, this sets the stage for an epic takedown mission, one where both Fury and a still-alive G’iah can make some moves in that direction. This also would allow the further signify that there are so many different kinds of Skrulls out there, and we can’t just assume that all of them have the same allegiance or end goal. That has been one of the messages of the enitre series so far, and we do not think that the producers are going to deviate away from that message now.

More so than a ton of intense action sequences, we hope that the end of this series is emotionally profound. This is what Secret Invasion as a show really needs at this point.

What do you think we will see entering Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5?

What do you think will happen to Gravik? Share right now in the comments, and also come back here to get some other information you don’t want to miss.

