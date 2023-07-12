Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4: Is Talos really dead?

Following what happened on Secret Invasion season 1 episode r, have we reached the end of the road when it comes to Talos? Well, it certainly appears as though that is the case…

We know that the Disney+ series has managed to kill off a number of characters already, but what makes this death stand out is rather simple. We are, after all, talking here about someone who was quite close to Nick Fury. There was a lot of trust there, and Talos also had a larger purpose. It was his goal to show that not all Skrulls were just out to cause severe damage and harm to the human race. The irony here at this point is that we do actually think that his mission was successful, as this death can be viewed as a rather heroic one.

Of course, for Fury that is absolutely devastating. Remember who he has lost already since the start of the series and beyond just that, who he could stand to lose moving forward. This is only going to increase in some ways his resolve … but you also have to remember here that Gravik is as difficult of a foe as he has faced. If you kill him, you have to make sure that it sticks and it is sudden enough to ensure that they are unable to heal after the fact.

The events of episode 4, really from start to finish, only amplify the stakes personally for what could be coming up next. Fury is a man who has lost almost everything and even if he makes it out of this okay, what will his purpose now be?

Let’s also take a moment now to congratulate Samuel L. Jackson on another firecracker performance. We don’t think it is some surprise that he is an amazing performer, but it is always nice to get a few reminders here and there.

