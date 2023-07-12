Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared for Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5 next week on Disney+, what is it that we can say in advance?

Well, let us just make the following clear: Things are going to be so much crazier, and for a particularly good reason. There are only two episodes left for the rest of the season! From here on out, things are going to get crazier, more dramatic, and dangerous for a lot of this characters. How can it not be? We all know what the stakes are! Also, the very title of the show gives a certain amount of it away! The sole goal of a show like this is to find a way to make you feel like people can die at almost any moment … at least to a certain extent.

Here is where things do get a little bit dodgier when it comes to this proposition. Just remember for a moment that Nick Fury is almost certainly not going to die over the course of this. We know that there are plans for him within the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Secret Invasion and with that in mind, the ending of this show has to set the stage for everything else.

With this in mind, what we are also curious about here is what’s going to happen when it comes to a lot of the other characters — who is going to make it out of this show and beyond just that, if there are any more significant transformations ahead.

What this show does need

A huge, transformative moment for Fury or some other characters. Remember that things within the MCU have been rather hit-and-miss for a rather long time. They need some defining moments here to stave away some of the negative reviews, and also at the same time win some people over who have drifted off over the past several years.

