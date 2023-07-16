Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date: More options?

In the past, we have written that there was always a chance that a Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date could change, depending heavily of course on what transpired with the writers’ strike. Now, you are also adding the SAG-AFTRA strike into the mix, as well.

Here’s a quick refresher of everything for a moment. The first half of season 5 ended in the spring, and originally, it seemed like NBC was going to wait until midseason to bring the remaining episodes back. However, that was the plan two months ago, prior to the writers’ strike continuing on for another couple of months. To go along with that, we’re also in a spot now where the actors’ strike may push back productions further. Sure, even if the SAG-AFTRA dispute ended this week, most shows would still need scripts, but it is another negotiation hurdle to jump through. All of this stuff takes some time.

(As we’ve noted in the past, the writers and actors are doing a necessary thing to better ensure their future — while the strikes may seem frustrating to some viewers, their cause is just and we hope they receive all the future compensation they deserve. Shows on hold will be worth the wait.)

The situation that we are in right now with Magnum PI is that the entire second half of season 5 is already filmed, and should be ready to air this fall. It feels at this point like NBC won’t have any of their One Chicago or Law & Order programming until at least late November or December, if not early 2024. There is a case to move the return date forward for Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast. It would allow NBC to get some better ratings in the interim and perhaps most importantly, it would help in the fight for a season 6.

While it may be true that season 5 has already been reported to be the “final season,” fans are not giving up in their push for more. Hence, the fact that there are billboards, petitions, and a lot of other campaigns still happening.

Keep watch over the next few weeks for more Magnum PI return date news — while it is possible NBC may still hold it until midseason, they have more of a case than ever to bump it up earlier.

