Men in Kilts season 2 premiere: The New Zealand journey!

As many of you out there may know at this point, the Men in Kilts season 2 premiere is coming to Starz on August 11. Want to know more details about it?

First and foremost, we should remind you that the biggest thing about the new season is the setting. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are now in New Zealand, a place Graham calls home when he is not filming various projects. Even though it may be on the other side of the world from Scotland, there is still a great deal of Scottish influence — which is why it is so fitting that the first episode is in fact titled “Scottish Influence.”

So what are the guys up to within this episode? We suggest that you check out the Men in Kilts season 2 premiere synopsis below for a few details. After all, we tend to think that this better sets the stage:

Sam and Graham depart on a road trip…again, only this time their journey embarks for New Zealand! Follow the Scottish duo as they zip down mountains and come face to face with a terrifying apex predator.

We know that Men in Kilts is a pretty quick watch, so if you haven’t seen the first season yet, what are you waiting for! The joy of this show is that you do actually learn a good bit about the places Sam and Graham visit, but you also have a lot of fun along the way. The two have a fantastic relationship and have no problem poking fun at themselves and also each other. It’s a big part of what makes this show so special, and also how it stands out amidst the field of other travel-based shows that are out there.

