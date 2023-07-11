Men in Kilts season 2 trailer: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish fun!

As you prepare for the Men in Kilts season 2 premiere on Starz next month, why not celebrate courtesy of a brand-new trailer?

Today, the network revealed an extended peek for what lies ahead for Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in New Zealand, and you are going to learn a good bit about the country … and have a lot of fun along the way. One of the big lessons here is to take life by the horns and go for it. Sam tends to be a bit more gung-ho than his co-star on some of the more extreme challenges but in the end, the two decide to take on a lot of different physical feats together.

You can watch the full trailer here, and what we’re most curious about here is how Graham can be a guide in some ways. He lives in New Zealand now, so he has a far better understanding of place and culture than Sam does. Also, Graham worked on The Hobbit there, so of course we anticipate that there are going to be a lot of fun references and discussions about those movies in here … plus of course Outlander. That Scottish influence is still going to be a part of the story. After all, at one point you are going to see these two climb a mountain while wearing kilts.

In the end, the real purpose of Men in Kilts is to teach you something, but also make you laugh many times over. They really want you to feel like you’re on the trip with Sam and Graham, and that they are friends you’d want to hang out with.

Just from what we’ve seen so far alone, is it fair to say mission accomplished? We at least tend to think so for the time being.

