Men in Kilts season 2 premiere date: New details via Starz!

After a really long wait, we are thrilled today to finally share an official Men in Kilts season 2 premiere date over at Starz!

The network has officially confirmed now that the Sam Heughan – Graham McTavish adventure series is finally poised to premiere its four-episode second season on Friday, August 11. Meanwhile, the image above is one of the first one released from the latest chapter. The synopsis below doesn’t say a lot, but it does remind you of the central setting:

Join ‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they travel down under and hit the road again for a four-episode second season – this time in the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand.

Given the close connections between Graham and New Zealand, we expect him to take the lead on a few different things — and the two could also explore some of the Scottish history that is present within the country.

As someone who loves travel shows, we’d love for more and more of these over the years, with each one set in a different country. We’d also love if they became more of an annual thing. However, we’re also still well-aware of the fact that both men are busy with acting projects and everything else in their lives. This may be better thought of as an event we get to see every now and then as opposed to something that is enduring and we get to see it with regularity.

No matter what the adventure holds, we are exciting to see what lies ahead here! These episodes seem to be a perfect way to bridge the gap between the first and second half of Outlander season 7, which is premiering on Friday, June 16. (The second half is going to arrive at some point in 2024; there is no date yet.)

Related – Get some more news all about Outlander and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







