The Chi season 6 episode 1 spoilers: ‘New Chi City’ details

We know that we’ve still got weeks to go before The Chi season 6 premieres on Showtime, but why let that stop us from sharing details?

If you love the world of this show and all the individual characters, then you should know first and foremost that there’s all sorts of good stuff coming! The first episode back is titled “New Chi City,” and that is a likely reference to the election results that are going to be coming. How big of an impact are they going to have on the larger world? That remains to be seen, but this sort of news often does signal the ushering in of a new era. It allows for a few changes, but you still have to wait and see how many of them stick.

To get a few more specifics now on the story overall, we suggest that you check out the full The Chi season 6 premiere synopsis below:

Emmett’s new venture yields big results for his bottom line but strains his personal life. Kiesha and Jake chart exciting new career paths. Victor awaits the election results. Kevin’s freedom comes at a cost. Papa falls for an older woman, while Jada advises her single friends. Douda makes a deal. Season premiere.

At its core, this show is about the ensemble, and that means that you will see events unfold in the premiere through multiple different perspectives. There are going to be victories and heartbreaking moments through just about every frame. We wouldn’t expect all that much that is different here from start to finish in terms of the show’s tone or style. It knows what it is after so many years on the air, and we would argue that this is very much a good thing.

