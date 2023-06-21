The Chi season 6 premiere date, episode count revealed!

For everyone out there who has been as desperate as us to get more news on The Chi season 6, commence your celebration now!

Today, the folks at Showtime revealed that the drama is going to be returning with its latest batch of episodes come Friday, August 4. Much like you have seen with many other shows at the network as of late, you are going to see them air on the linear network on Sunday nights — meaning that there is a pretty big advantage out there for those of you who choose to stream the show when it is available in advance.

As for some other big news on the series, Deadline reports that there are 16 episodes to this season (the largest yet) which is going to be split into two separate halves. There is no return date for the second half of episodes yet.

For some specifics on the story, check out the official logline below:

Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith.

Go go along with this, Chris McCarthy, the President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, had the following to say:

“The Chi is Showtime at its best – complex characters and sophisticated storytelling that leave our viewers wanting more, which is why we’ve expanded this season to its biggest yet … Lena is a gifted creator and we’re fortunate to collaborate with her on this iconic series – one of our biggest – as we continue to lean into diverse cultures, one of our key programming lanes, that you’ll see us build out as we gear up to launch Paramount+ with Showtime.”

(For those who haven’t heard, Paramount+ with Showtime is the rebrand that is coming, one that still feels more confusing than it is helpful.)

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 6, and are you excited to finally have a premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

