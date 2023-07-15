Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 video: Isabella looks ahead

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 arrive on Freeform. Do you want to learn more about it now?

We know that this show has a tendency to jump between multiple time periods and as we move into the next installment, we should note that this isn’t changing. It will still be a big part of the show, but the summer 1999 story is very-much moving forward at its own pace, as well. There are a handful of important things we are going to learn, with one of the biggest ones being that Isabella is trying her best to be prepared for the start of school … albeit with some bittersweet feelings in her heart.

In a sneak peek over at this link, Isabella gets clearly distracted while filming a video by the sight of Megan and Luke. Were they really as “inevitable” as it seems? We tend to think that it’s complicated. The longer the show has gone on, the less and less innocent Luke has felt. You can make the argument that he’s played both women on some level, or at the least put them in a situation where the two have been pitted against one another.

Does that mean that one of them is responsible for killing him? Hardly. We’ve seen enough murder-mystery television over the years to know that things are far more complicated that they seem and with that in mind, we also need to remind you there are two more episodes to come.

In the end, there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. Why not wait and see what the writers bring to the table here?

