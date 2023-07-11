Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 promo: Any saving Megan?

Next week on Freeform you’re going to be seeing Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 and yes, this one will be huge. How huge are we talking? Well, there are only a handful of episodes to go, and things are going to get more and more crazy as time goes on.

Based on the promo for what is going to be coming up next, it appears as though the focus here is going to be tied to whether or not Debbie could do anything in order to protect Megan. Is there any real chance of that happening? Well, we recognize at this point that there is a chance that she may try … but we also don’t exactly think that anything should be viewed as altogether certain.

As a matter of fact, there are still questions that we have here as to whether or not Megan is innocent. The promo continues to show her engaging in some particularly dark stuff, and the version you see of her in the summer 1999 timeline is not anywhere close to who she is in winter or summer 2020.

With us being so close to the end, though, this is the time where the writers are going to have to start ratcheting up the storylines to a certain degree. They almost have to! If they do not, they seriously run the risk of putting themselves into a hole they can’t climb out of. At the end of the day, there may not be enough time to give us all of the information and answers that we need … and they’ve promised us some great things.

If we were to simplify everything that could be coming in a simple way, it would be by saying this: Now is the time for some serious jaw-droppers. We hope that you are ready!

Related – Check out some more news right now on Cruel Summer, including where things will go entering the season 2 finale

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







