Cruel Summer season 2 finale spoilers: More on the ending

Just in case you were not aware already, Cruel Summer season 2 is going to be concluding at the end of the month — and it is promising answers. Remember that this show has been established as an anthology and because of that, the intention at this point is to give every season a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Let’s just go ahead and put it this way — there is a good reason why the title for the upcoming finale is “Endgame.” Freeform recently released a few more details all about what’s ahead, and you can see those courtesy of the official synopsis below:

As timelines collide, friendships implode, new evidence emerges and the shocking truth is revealed … in more ways than one.

We suppose that the “shocking truth” being mentioned here is what happened to Luke, but it is still important to remember that there is more going on here than just that. There has always been more going on here than just that. This show is about his death, but also about the complicated relationship between Megan and Isabella. The writers have done a good job of creating so much nuance and complication into what’s going on with the two of them — plus also blending together all of these different timelines. There is a whole lot to be excited about, and there is then also this underlying uncertainty as to whether or not another tragedy is going to be coming.

If you are not on board season 2 at present, just remember that there’s still plenty of time to catch up! Most of these episodes are addictive enough that you can blow through them in a matter of a solid day’s time. This all will help the show get a season 3 — we think it’s likely, but we know not to take anything for granted.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Cruel Summer and the next new episode now

What do you most want to see moving into the Cruel Summer season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







