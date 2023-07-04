Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 promo: Happy New Year?

Next week on Freeform you will see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 — is this the time for answers? Well, it’s possible. If nothing else, you’re going to have a chance to see Isabella, Megan, and Luke front and center at a New Year’s Eve party.

Or, to be more specific, the New Year’s Party where we go from 1999 to the year 2000. Maybe the younger viewers don’t remember this but at the time that it happened, there was so much chaos and paranoia. There were questions as to whether or not the world was going to fall apart!

Is this night going to be transformative for our main characters? Well, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked about that. For starters, we do tend to think that the events here could aid in the transformations that we see in the summer 2000 timeline, where there are still a lot of questions about what happened to Luke. We tend to think of this story as a slow unraveling. Right now, there are a lot of theories as to what happened, but we would argue that we’re not at a spot yet where we are altogether close to answers. Is that going to change moving forward? Well, probably not until we get to the finale.

If there is one more thing we can take away from the promo for what lies ahead, it’s that there are always secrets and serious trust issues. That’s never going to go away seemingly with this show.

Also, this promo makes it very clear that in the quest for answers on Luke, someone is clearly going to be taking matters into their own hands. We just have to wait and see what the end result is going to be in regards to that.

