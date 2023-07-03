Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The Y2K scare

Even before we made it to the Cruel Summer season 2 premiere on Freeform, we’d heard that Y2K was going to be a part of the story. It’s the sort of thing where if you’re younger than 30, you have little to no memory of. However, those who are older likely recall quite vividly the odd sense of panic that was around at that time. There was a fear that the digital world was going to crumble.

Luckily, the proved to not be the case, but there were several months where there were people thinking that some sort of apocalypse was right around the corner. Let’s just put it this way — there is reason why the next episode of the series is titled “It’s the End of the World.”

Want to learn more about the specific story ahead? Well, the Crue Summer season 2 episode 7 synopsis does actually indicate that a party on New Year’s Eve could change just about everything for the show’s core characters:

In winter 1999, tensions are high on Y2K. At the New Year’s Eve party, a not-so-secret conversation changes the lives of the trio forever. In summer 2000, suspicion falls on Ned after some new evidence from summer 1999 comes to light.

There are still a handful of big mysteries at the heart of this show but make no mistake: The bulk of the attention is still around Megan, Isabella, and Luke. It’s hard to imagine a time where that is not going to be the case.

From here on out we imagine that every episode is going to carry with it a reveal or two, with the most important ones saved (of course) for the finale. Why would it be anything otherwise? The biggest goal if you are Cruel Summer at this point is just keeping people on the edge of their seats along the way.

(Photo: Freeform.)

