Cruel Summer season 2 finale spoilers: Will we get answers?

As we prepare for the Cruel Summer season 2 finale, just how many answers can you expect to get? We know that the story so far has been full of twists and turns, with this latest one serving as no exception. After all, within that we got more information about Megan’s pregnancy, and we also now know some legitimately shocking news about Isabella’s past.

So where is all of this going? Well, let’s just say that there is a plan, and this is a situation where the arc has a beginning, middle, and end. While we do think that a season 3 is very much possible, we don’t imagine that we’ll see all of the same characters for that. Much like the first two seasons, Cruel Summer can morph again and become a totally different story.

In speaking about the end of season 2 and how many twists are present, here is some of what showrunner Elle Triedman had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

It’s something we talked a great deal about. I watched season 1 as a fan and they stuck the landing. That was a pretty great ending. When I came on, I wanted to not repeat anything and start fresh. I wanted to examine a super heightened friendship between these two girls and watch it fall apart, and I definitely knew I wanted a murder — what leads to it and the cover-up, because sometimes the cover-up is worse than the crime. I’m very happy with our ending as well. By the time you finish the finale, you will have every question answered, and that was something that was important to me, to not leave people hanging.

We’re really just at the halfway point of the story now, so we anticipate that things are going to get really dark from here on out. We still think that there is a chance, crazy as it may seem, for Megan and Isabella to repair things in the summer of 2000. They both have skeletons in their closets, but they may be able to help each other out and work through at least a decent amount of their struggles.

