Cruel Summer season 2 episode 6 promo: Isabella is a fugitive?

As we prepare ourselves now for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 6 on Freeform next week, are you ready for another big twist?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: We’re about to see something huge coming up now for Isabella thanks to what Megan knows. As it turns out, this character is a fugitive and she’s been hiding a ton of stuff from her past. There is a TON that has to get sorted through here, but we also can’t sit here and pretend that Megan is a saint, either. Just think about her involvement in everything that has transpired with Luke.

What makes Cruel Summer interesting at the moment is quite simple: We don’t know who to trust anymore. Is there any reliable narrator at the heart of the story? That’s what the remaining episodes have to figure out. We do think that there’s going to be closure, but what will that be? For the record, we still don’t think that everything is exactly what it seems when it comes to Isabella, and there is more to this story that is going to come out.

We will give the writers credit for finding a way to make all of this work with multiple timelines and perspectives that come as a result of this. Also, it’s becoming more clear to us that they were totally validated in their choice to not rush this season along. After all, that extra time has allowed them to really hone in on telling a good story here.

Now, we just have to wait and see if there is going to be a season 3 renewal. For the time being, we remain cautiously optimistic, but nothing is confirmed for the time being.

