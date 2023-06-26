Cruel Summer season 2 episode 6: Prepare for ‘The Plunge’

Next week on Freeform, we’re going to have a chance to check out Cruel Summer season 2 episode 6. What should prepare for?

Well, we do think that the mysteries surrounding Megan and Isabella are going to go away anytime soon. It’s true that we are seeing storylines in three different eras, but that doesn’t mean we are getting the full picture with any of them. We know that Luke is dead in the summer of 2020. Yet, what causes us to get there? This is what makes things a little more uncertain. There are some dark and twisted things ahead, and this upcoming installment (titled “The Plunge”) could be an entry point a lot of different things the rest of the way.

Below, you can check out the full Cruel Summer season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more information on the future:

In summer 1999, sparks fly at Luke’s birthday party; in winter 1999, relationships are tested as Megan becomes more distant from Luke; in summer 2000, Megan obsesses over an interesting letter she received.

Now, go ahead and remember this…

While there is still a good chance that we’re going to be seeing a third season, we are going to be seeing there, more than likely, a separate story. Whatever mystery we have in season 2 is going to be resolved, and some questions are going to be answered. We hope that you’re prepared for that … but also don’t be shocked if some other mysteries surface along the way. The whole point of the show is to keep people guessing, and also raise questions about who everyone really is.

The letter that Megan has in the summer 2000 story, at least to us, is the most interesting part of the show right now. It is somewhat ironic that the “present” part of the story may be where we get some of most substantial answers about the past.

What do you most want to see moving into Cruel Summer season 2 episode 6?

What have you thought about the show so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







