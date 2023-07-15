The Voice season 24: Will it be impacted by SAG-AFTRA strike?

As some of you may be aware at the moment, filming has just started for The Voice season 24. With that, is it about to also be interrupted?

For those who have not heard a lot of news about the entertainment industry over the past few days, here is some of what we can tell you at present. Earlier this week, the actors within SAG-AFTRA initiated a strike, putting them on the picket lines with the writers for the first time in more than a half a century. There are a lot of productions that are going to be shut down immediately because of this, with the bulk of them being scripted.

So why would The Voice even be included in a lot of these? Well, there are some people on the coaching panel for the new season who have a certain amount of acting experience. Most notably, new coach Reba McEntire recently appeared on Big Sky and once upon a time, had her own self-titled sitcom. So is she unable to continue with the show?

Well, according to a report from Deadline, variety shows like The Voice that are not scripted in nature can technically still continue, and the SAG-AFTRA contract dispute at the heart of the strike is governing something different. Where things get dodgy is in the event SAG-AFTRA members decide to step away from all of their projects while this is ongoing. This is where things become a little more delicate, and it could impact other reality shows like Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent.

For now, we will operate from the vantage point that everything is business as usual. However, we will see if that remains the case forever.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

